Broncos Camp Observations: Denver's offense thrives, defense holds strong in joint practice with Cowboys

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With just one joint practice scheduled between Denver and Dallas, the Broncos had just a single opportunity to make an impression ahead of Saturday's preseason opener.

They didn't waste it.

During the two-hour practice that included plenty of 11-on-11 work, the Broncos held the advantage at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and made the lion's share of the plays.

These were the biggest takeaways from plenty of work — on two separate fields — that Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett later deemed more important than Saturday's game:

BRONCOS OFFENSE VS. COWBOYS DEFENSE

On the south field, where the Broncos' offense faced off against the Cowboys' defense, Russell Wilson and Co. held an early advantage. Wilson completed his first three passes to Courtland Sutton, Montrell Washington and Eric Saubert, respectively, as the team worked the middle of the field.

One of Wilson's best plays came as the Cowboys sent extra rushers, as Wilson hung in the pocket and found tight end Albert Okwuegbunam for a big gain. The offensive line largely held up well, though All-Pro Micah Parsons slipped past Calvin Anderson on a couple of occasions during the day's practice.

Later, in red-zone work, Wilson connected with Okwuegbunam, who snagged a one-handed touchdown. Moments later, Wilson found wide receiver Kendall Hinton in the other corner of the end zone.

"[We] started off hot, it felt like," Hackett said. "Had a bunch of good plays early. Then kind of focused a little bit more on the run game. Got some runs going, cause we want to be able to look at this front on how we're going to run because we just don't get enough of that action during the week. It seemed like it was good. I wish the two-minute would've been better. The red zone seemed like it went really well. I thought the guys had a couple [touchdowns] that [were] really great. Overall, when you come out without any injuries and you get to go against somebody else and get good work, you always feel great about it."

Wilson was sharp, with his only real miscue coming on an interception that went through a wide receiver's hands.

"He was just playing ball," Hackett said. "It's great to see that system come alive over there when he's going through his progression, going through his reads, feeling confident. The guys are getting to the right spots, which is what we're searching for. We just have to continually do it over and over again."

In the run game, the Broncos also found plenty of success. The offensive line held an edge against the Cowboys' front seven, and running back Javonte Williams broke several runs.

"It's always critical to be able to run the ball," Hackett said. "I think that's the No. 1 thing, to be able to help yourself protect the quarterback, set up the shots down the field and all the things that we want to accomplish. For where we're at right now, you're really never going to know until you tackle somebody. I thought we did some really good combination blocks, and that's what we're trying to hunt. As we try to put that all together and then try to get the backs up to the line of scrimmage or past it before they have to bounce somebody off or make somebody move, it means you're going to be successful in the run game."

After practice, Wilson deemed the practice "a great day" for the offense and said the unit is further along than he would've expected as training camp comes to a close.