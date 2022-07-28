Broncos Camp Observations: Broncos receivers punctuate offensive efficiency, Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II make highlight plays

MAKING PLAYS LATE

The Broncos' defense responded later in practice, as two of the best players on the unit made big-time plays.

On the first, Wilson looked deep down the left side of the field for Jeudy, who may have had a step on his defender. At the last moment, though, Just Simmons soared in from the other side of the field and timed his jump perfectly. The All-Pro safety batted the ball away and erased the scoring opportunity.

"That was awesome," Hackett said. "Haven't gone against him a lot since about three years ago, and it shows up at times at like OTAs, but that one right there was pretty dramatic. We were actually trying to pick on somebody else and he came over and helped at. That was an amazing play. That was unbelievable."

Then, at the end of practice, Pat Surtain II left his mark. The play, as Surtain later explained, was a simulated third down — and each side of the ball needed to make a play. If the Broncos' offense picked up the needed yardage, that side of the ball would win the rep. For the defense to win, it would need to hold Wilson and Co. short of the sticks.

On the play, Wilson lofted a back-shoulder jump ball to Sutton, who got two hands on the ball and started to haul it in. Surtain, though, wouldn't give up. After first missing with his left hand as he stabbed at the ball, he followed with his right hand and broke up the pass.

"He's a smart guy and he's starting to get comfortable," Hackett said. "There's some new things that he's doing out there, and I think he's starting to feel good about those. Being with [Defensive Backs Coach] Christian [Parker] another year is great. Same kind of system with [Defensive Coordinator] Ejiro [Evero]. You add in the range, the speed, the strength — all those things. That was awesome, because that was two big human beings competing for a ball, and you love to see that. They're going to make each other better, and that's what I love."

After practice, Surtain pointed to the play as an example of staying with the play.

"Court, he went up and got it," Surtain said. "Russ, he threw a good ball. He almost had it. But that goes to [show] the key is finishing plays, just finishing on the ball. You never know what's going to happen once you finish."

LOOKING FOR A ROSTER SPOT

Rookie undrafted cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian made a pair of nice plays on Thursday, as he broke up a pass down the sideline intended for Montrell Washington and later provided strong coverage on a deep-pass attempt.

"I'm feeling good," McMillian said Thursday. "I'm just getting back in the groove. It's been a long process. Yesterday, it was real fast for me. Today, it slowed down a lot, and I slowed my game down and made some plays."

McMillian will look to be the latest undrafted player to make the Broncos' roster.

"Special teams is going to be big for me," McMillian said. "Just showing I can go out there and compete at a high level and just doing what I'm asked to do, just doing my job. Just playing fast, fearless — and I think I'll be all right."

QUICK HITS

… Wilson's arm strength was on display early in practice as the Broncos' offense ran routes against air. With seemingly little effort, Wilson launched passes of at least 50 yards to wide receiver Jalen Virgil.

… Tight end Eric Saubert continues to have a nice training camp. He caught an intermediate pass down the seam from Wilson and may have picked up more yards after the catch.