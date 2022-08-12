Broncos Camp Notebook: OLB Nik Bonitto finding stride as preseason debut approaches

RACE FOR QB2

Even if Russell Wilson does see playing time on Saturday against the Cowboys, his snaps would be quite limited, according to Hackett.

That means plenty of opportunities for Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien, who are competing for the backup quarterback position. Both players have had their share of good moments during training camp, and Hackett reiterated that the competition remains open.

"Oh, it's a great chance," Hackett said. "… I think a guy like Josh, a guy like 'Ryp,' it's a great competition right now between both those guys. … Both of those guys go back and forth. For us, it's going to be about that consistency. Getting those completions, making the right decisions, keeping the chains moving and taking the shots when you have those. I think they have both shown they can do that. It's now about doing it consistently as we move into these preseason games."

DOING IT FOR TIM

Wilson spoke to the media for the first time since Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending ACL injury, and he spoke to the void left by the vocal Broncos receiver.