Broncos Camp Notebook: Denver loses 'heart and soul' of WR room as Tim Patrick suffers knee injury, Broncos counting on healthy receivers to step up

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will miss Tim Patrick on multiple levels.

The absence of the fifth-year wide receiver, who on Tuesday suffered a knee injury that is expected to end his season, will leave a hole in Denver's lineup. Over the past two years, no receiver has been more consistent or productive than Patrick, who recorded 11 receiving touchdowns over the past two years.

Patrick has caught more than 50 passes in each of the last two seasons as he's gone over the 730-yard mark — and he's also been reliable. Patrick has appeared in 31 of a possible 33 games and started every game in which he played. He was one of two receivers in 2020 with more than 70 targets and no drops, and he had just three during the 2021 season.

"It's always tough any time you lose anybody that's a part of the team, but definitely a guy like Tim," safety Kareem Jackson said. "He's been a worker for that side of the ball for us for years now. The things he's done these last few years, obviously earning the payday last year — rightfully so, very deserving — it's tough. We can't replace a guy like that when stuff like that happens."

Patrick's injury, though, also means the Broncos will lose one of their emotional leaders. Courtland Sutton called Patrick "a vet that you want to mold your young guys after," and Patrick's standing in the locker room was clear when the entire team gathered around him as he was evaluated after the injury.

"Coaches usually flip [practice] around [after an injury] and keep going," Jackson said. "I think him going down, I think that's the longest I've ever see a practice be held, just for guys to kind of show their support. Tim is a big part of this team, big part of our offense. I tell him all the time: He's the heart and soul of that receiver room. It's definitely tough, and we'll try to rally behind him as much as we can, show as much support as we can and hope for the best."

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett admitted that he at first planned to flip the field and start running plays in the other direction, but he quickly tossed his play sheet aside to head over to Patrick.

For Sutton and KJ Hamler, who suffered torn ACLs in 2020 and 2021, respectively, it was difficult to watch their teammate go down.

"You always hate to see one of your teammates go down, but to see my brother Tim go down, it hurts," Sutton said. "You see a guy who works his butt off all offseason. His preparation is second to none. He does everything he's supposed to do to be able to put himself in a position to go out and be successful. To see him go down with an injury, it was very unfortunate and we're just praying for the best and continuing to pray for him as we sit and wait."