Denver Broncos | News

#BroncosCamp

Presented by

Broncos Camp Notebook: Calvin Anderson praises Russell Wilson's leadership, discusses strategy for protecting him

Aug 09, 2022 at 05:21 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220809_Notebook

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tackle Calvin Anderson has essentially one job: Protect Russell Wilson.

Anderson is fighting to hold down a spot on the offensive line, and he's taken most of the snaps with the first-string unit during training camp with right tackle Billy Turner on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Anderson has only logged one start at right tackle in his career, but the reps he's gotten during training camp are preparing him to potentially become the Broncos' Week 1 starter.

"It's really helpful," Anderson said. "It's helpful to focus specifically on that position. My mentality obviously always is to be ready no matter where I'm needed, but it's been really helpful to get first-team reps at that position so I can be ready for the opportunity."

Playing with Wilson is a major reason why Anderson is taking his game to a new level — not just due to No. 3's talent and craftiness in the backfield, but because of the example he sets for how to be a star.

The right tackle appreciates every opportunity he gets to share the field with Wilson, knowing that if he does his job well, Wilson has the chance to make a spectacular play.

"[Wilson] makes a lot happen with very little, so our goal is going to be to give him as much time as we possibly can so we can … because we know he's going to make a play at the end of the day," Anderson said. "As an offensive unit, we're just trying to make sure we're keeping the pocket solidified, give him some time, and if he has time, he's going to make something special happen."

Anderson noted that Wilson's most impressive characteristic is his presence, which he noticed immediately upon meeting the quarterback for the first time. He was different than other quarterbacks Anderson has played with, exuding natural leadership and inspiration for his teammates.

"His presence is just different," Anderson said. "He has the presence of somebody who's been to the Super Bowl and won, he's been in nine Pro Bowls. He walks into a room and you feel his energy immediately. I think that's really helpful coming from a leadership position because he affects everybody else around him. When we're on the field [and] we see that, we hear that, we feel that and we can sense that, I think it affects all of us in a positive way because we can be more like Russ. … He brings us up to a championship mentality."

Wilson isn't the only player helping Anderson grow his game. Outside linebacker Malik Reed has lined up opposite Anderson for many snaps throughout training camp, and facing each other has made both players improve.

"We both went the undrafted route, so I have a ton of respect for Malik," Anderson said. "I think every single day we'll make each other better. Every day, we're battling. … We can battle on the field and we can still be friends off the field."

Anderson said that he believes facing the Cowboys in practice on Thursday will be a benefit for the entire team and the offensive line specifically. Going up against a new player with different tendencies, Anderson will prepare like he is getting ready to play in a game.

"Any practice we play against somebody else is an opportunity to get better," Anderson said. "We're going to face [the Cowboys], so with the game coming up this Saturday you want to get in the season mentality anyway. That's what we do every week. At tackle we're always preparing for the edge rushers, preparing for how they play games and preparing for how they're going to handle our double teams. … Every single opportunity we get to play another person in another jersey, we're preparing like it's a game. I think that's how you become a championship-mentality team."

OVER THE LINE

On the defensive side, DeShawn Williams talked about the defensive line's success so far at training camp. Dubbed "The Dark Side" by Defensive Line Coach Marcus Dixon, the group has been getting pressure on the quarterbacks and making plays throughout camp.

"To go out there, battling with [Bradley] Chubb, [Dre'Mont Jones], Malik, Baron [Browning] when he's in there with the ones, Mike [Purcell], D.J. [Jones] … [and] when Randy [Gregory] gets back, we're going to be a real scary group," Williams said.

Going up against the offensive line each day, Williams had the most praise for center Lloyd Cushenberry III. He believes the third-year center is at the top of his game and is proving that he deserves to be the starter.

"I'd probably say MVP of that offensive line so far is Lloyd," Williams said. "His flexibility, he's stronger, he's commanding. … Him traveling with Russ this offseason really helped. Whatever the talk that was going on about him losing his spot, I bet [that] kind of pushed him to solidify his spot."

Photos: Our favorite pictures from Day 12 of training camp

Flip through exclusive photos from Broncos team photographers Gabriel Christus and Ben Swanson from the 12th day of training camp.

A fan at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
1 / 54

A fan at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Sam Martin at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
2 / 54

Sam Martin at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Dre'Mont Jones at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
3 / 54

Dre'Mont Jones at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
McTelvin Agim at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
4 / 54

McTelvin Agim at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Russell Wilson gives high-fives to fans at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
5 / 54

Russell Wilson gives high-fives to fans at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Russell Wilson high-fives fans at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
6 / 54

Russell Wilson high-fives fans at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
K'Waun Williams at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
7 / 54

K'Waun Williams at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
8 / 54

Courtland Sutton at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
9 / 54

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Sam Martin at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
10 / 54

Sam Martin at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Corliss Waitman at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
11 / 54

Corliss Waitman at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
12 / 54

Justin Simmons at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
K'Waun Williams at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
13 / 54

K'Waun Williams at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Josh Johnson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
14 / 54

Josh Johnson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Delarrin Turner-Yell at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
15 / 54

Delarrin Turner-Yell at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Michael Ojemudia at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
16 / 54

Michael Ojemudia at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
P.J. Locke at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
17 / 54

P.J. Locke at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Eric Saubert at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
18 / 54

Eric Saubert at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Montrell Washington at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
19 / 54

Montrell Washington at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Dre'Mont Jones at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
20 / 54

Dre'Mont Jones at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Graham Glasgow at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
21 / 54

Graham Glasgow at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Zack Johnson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
22 / 54

Zack Johnson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Luke Wattenberg at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
23 / 54

Luke Wattenberg at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Cameron Fleming at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
24 / 54

Cameron Fleming at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Michael Niese at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
25 / 54

Michael Niese at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Pat Surtain II and Russell Wilson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
26 / 54

Pat Surtain II and Russell Wilson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Eric Saubert and Justin Simmons at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
27 / 54

Eric Saubert and Justin Simmons at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Pat Surtain II breaks up a pass at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
28 / 54

Pat Surtain II breaks up a pass at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Brandon Johnson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
29 / 54

Brandon Johnson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
30 / 54

Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
31 / 54

Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
DeShawn Williams pursues Russell Wilson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
32 / 54

DeShawn Williams pursues Russell Wilson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jonathan Kongbo and Mike Boone at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
33 / 54

Jonathan Kongbo and Mike Boone at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
34 / 54

Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
35 / 54

Russell Wilson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Brandon Johnson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
36 / 54

Brandon Johnson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Cameron Fleming at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
37 / 54

Cameron Fleming at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Graham Glasgow at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
38 / 54

Graham Glasgow at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
39 / 54

Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Nik Bonitto at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
40 / 54

Nik Bonitto at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
41 / 54

Justin Simmons at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
D.J. Jones at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
42 / 54

D.J. Jones at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Michael Ojemudia at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
43 / 54

Michael Ojemudia at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
44 / 54

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
45 / 54

Russell Wilson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
46 / 54

Russell Wilson at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
47 / 54

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Bless Austin at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
48 / 54

Bless Austin at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Javonte Williams and Justin Strnad at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
49 / 54

Javonte Williams and Justin Strnad at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Eric Saubert and Delarrin Turner-Yell at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
50 / 54

Eric Saubert and Delarrin Turner-Yell at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Kendall Hinton at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
51 / 54

Kendall Hinton at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy, Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
52 / 54

Jerry Jeudy, Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett speaks to the team at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
53 / 54

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett speaks to the team at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
The team huddles up at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
54 / 54

The team huddles up at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Broncos release initial unofficial 2022 depth chart

Position battles exist on Denver's roster — and the Broncos' unofficial depth chart reflects what observers have seen at practice at those spots over the last several weeks.

news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton dealing with 'little' shoulder issue, Ronald Darby 'day to day' with chest contusion

"[Courtland Sutton's] got a little shoulder thing we're just working through," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: DC Ejiro Evero approaches first game as play caller

The Broncos' first preseason game is just days away, and the matchup with the Cowboys may be just as important for Denver's coaching staff as it is for players looking to make an impression.

news

'She's my purpose': After the birth of his daughter, D.J. Jones returns to training camp with a new mindset

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones welcomed his first child on Thursday, and he looks to bring that dad strength to the field.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Russell Wilson and Denver's offense continue to find success taking downfield shots

"We are always looking for those explosive plays," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of throwing the ball deep.

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams, DT D.J. Jones among Broncos to return to practice

news

'We are doing really well together': For Josey Jewell and Jonas Griffith, communication is key

Inside linebackers Josey Jewell and Jonas Griffith may not have played in a game together yet, but their communication has been a strength of the Broncos' defense during camp.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Broncos close longest stretch of training camp with visit from Cowboys on horizon

"They are doing everything we are asking, and they are competing. That's all you want."

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Jerry Jeudy runs 'brilliant' route for deep TD, continues strong training camp

Jerry Jeudy continues to show why a breakout season could be on the horizon.

news

'It gives them that joy back': After tragedy strikes, Josh Johnson welcomes hometown youth football team to training camp practice

After a shooting at a youth football game in his hometown, Oakland native Josh Johnson ensured the team had an experience to remember at Broncos training camp.

news

Injury Report: Broncos eyeing Week 1 return for OLB Randy Gregory and OL Billy Turner, who are 'on track' in recoveries

"They're right on track, and we want those guys for Week 1," Hackett said.

Advertising