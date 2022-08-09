Broncos Camp Notebook: Calvin Anderson praises Russell Wilson's leadership, discusses strategy for protecting him

"His presence is just different," Anderson said. "He has the presence of somebody who's been to the Super Bowl and won, he's been in nine Pro Bowls. He walks into a room and you feel his energy immediately. I think that's really helpful coming from a leadership position because he affects everybody else around him. When we're on the field [and] we see that, we hear that, we feel that and we can sense that, I think it affects all of us in a positive way because we can be more like Russ. … He brings us up to a championship mentality."

Wilson isn't the only player helping Anderson grow his game. Outside linebacker Malik Reed has lined up opposite Anderson for many snaps throughout training camp, and facing each other has made both players improve.

"We both went the undrafted route, so I have a ton of respect for Malik," Anderson said. "I think every single day we'll make each other better. Every day, we're battling. … We can battle on the field and we can still be friends off the field."

Anderson said that he believes facing the Cowboys in practice on Thursday will be a benefit for the entire team and the offensive line specifically. Going up against a new player with different tendencies, Anderson will prepare like he is getting ready to play in a game.

"Any practice we play against somebody else is an opportunity to get better," Anderson said. "We're going to face [the Cowboys], so with the game coming up this Saturday you want to get in the season mentality anyway. That's what we do every week. At tackle we're always preparing for the edge rushers, preparing for how they play games and preparing for how they're going to handle our double teams. … Every single opportunity we get to play another person in another jersey, we're preparing like it's a game. I think that's how you become a championship-mentality team."

OVER THE LINE

On the defensive side, DeShawn Williams talked about the defensive line's success so far at training camp. Dubbed "The Dark Side" by Defensive Line Coach Marcus Dixon, the group has been getting pressure on the quarterbacks and making plays throughout camp.

"To go out there, battling with [Bradley] Chubb, [Dre'Mont Jones], Malik, Baron [Browning] when he's in there with the ones, Mike [Purcell], D.J. [Jones] … [and] when Randy [Gregory] gets back, we're going to be a real scary group," Williams said.

Going up against the offensive line each day, Williams had the most praise for center Lloyd Cushenberry III. He believes the third-year center is at the top of his game and is proving that he deserves to be the starter.