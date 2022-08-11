Broncos Camp Notebook: Broncos players 'fired up' after team meeting with Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group 

THE COWBOYS COME TO TOWN

The Broncos will have a joint practice with the Cowboys on Thursday, and players and coaches alike are excited to face another team.

More than anything, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett wants both the Broncos and the Cowboys to stay healthy.

"First and foremost, you want to protect the team [and] you want to protect their team," Hackett said. "[The Cowboys are] part of our team during that time. You want great competition, you want guys getting after it. It's always great to go against somebody else instead of your same guys over and over, and seeing the same defense. I think that's going to be great. In the end, we want to get work done. We want to get work done with them, they want to get the work done. Coach [Mike] McCarthy and I have talked, he's fantastic, he's on the same page as me. Again, it's just about getting different looks, different people, just like you do throughout the season. So I'm really excited for the guys — they're pumped up."

Bolles hopes to see the team remain consistent as they face another opponent. After a strong offseason, OTAs and training camp, he noted that the Broncos have showed the potential to be great. Now, with a new group of players coming into town, they have the opportunity to prove it.

"It's going to be nice to go against somebody else," Bolles said. "Going against [the Cowboys], it just goes to show you where we're going to be, it's going to show who our identity is, and so we're just going to go out there and do what we have to do."

'A GUY OF HIS CALIBER'

The Broncos will also face the Cowboys in Saturday's preseason game. While Hackett did not mention whether the starters will play, he noted that Russell Wilson does not require reps during preseason games to be ready for the regular season.

"A guy of his caliber that's been doing it this long — I don't think it's as important," Hackett said. "You always have to look at it as risk-reward. Of course, you want to go out there and play football all the time. I think that's why we practice. When you get out there — I've had a lot of different experiences throughout my career. The number one most important thing is getting the guys healthy going into the season. That's all that matters."