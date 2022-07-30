Broncos Camp Notebook: Broncos host record training camp crowd, Hackett explains practice strategy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of the Broncos' Back Together Saturday practice at UCHealth Training Center, Russell Wilson took the mic.

"That's the plan, to win the Super Bowl," Wilson told the thousands in attendance. "It's going to take a lot of hard work. It's going to take you guys standing up, being as loud as possible, even today. You guys are preparing us for something greater."

On Saturday, they did their part. More than 7,000 fans attended the full-speed practice — officially 7,121 people — as the Broncos set a training camp attendance record.

They lined up early, as a snake of cars set up outside the Broncos' parking lots more than two hours before the team's practice. Once inside, they made plenty of noise — cheering for Broncos touchdowns and defensive highlights.

"Broncos Country! Everybody keeps talking about it," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice. "It just got me fired up hearing the screams and stuff. Just speaking on that — it's awesome. … Everywhere you go, everybody talks about where the best fans are and stuff like that. It's pretty awesome when you come out here the whole [berm] is gone. No green is showing, just orange. I think the guys love it, we love it, and it's about all of us together. We need that crowd to be able to help us win a lot of games."

Country music star Kenny Chesney, set to perform at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday night, and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning were among those who turned Back Together Saturday into one of the team's most memorable training camp practices.

"I got to talk with him for a little bit," Hackett said. "I absolutely love him being around. If that doesn't get you fired up to practice and just be part of the game, then I don't know what does. Just seeing them out there is pretty amazing. I know that a lot of the guys did [talk with him]. A lot of guys saw him, and he was talking with them. I absolutely love when he's around. I mean, he's Peyton Manning."

If Saturday's practice was any indication, the excitement has returned to Broncos Country.

'REAL FOOTBALL'

Across the league, some training camps include 7-on-7 passing drills and 1-on-1 battles between receivers and defensive backs or offensive and defensive linemen.

Not in Denver.

The Broncos have yet to run 1-on-1 drills, and there's perhaps been one period of 7-on-7, at most. Under Hackett's direction, the Broncos have worked nearly exclusively in 11-on-11 sets.

"I just want to play football," Hackett said. "There are different philosophies across all of it. … For me, I just want the guys to be able to play football together. That's the game, and that's what it's all about. We're trying to jerry rig some situations. We'll jerry-rig some stipulations on both me, [Defensive Coordinator] Ejiro [Evero] and [Offensive Coordinator Justin] Outten to try and make it so that we can kind of jerry-rig some of those other things that you might do, whether it's a pass period, a man [coverage] period, a zone [coverage] period, a pressure period. Besides that, in the end, it's about those guys being in the huddle, going out there, playing and executing together. I just want to create that as much as possible."

Both Evero and Outten echoed Hackett's sentiment, and Evero noted 7-on-7 work is not an accurate representation.