Broncos, Briefly: Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Kiszla: The little orange worm that instills fear in the hearts of Broncos' opponents](http://www.denverpost.com/2016/09/27/denver-broncos-orange-worm-kiszla/) (Mark Kiszla, Denver Post)*

The legend of the Broncos' defense is a worm. The legend worms its way into the hearts and minds of NFL foes. The worm eats confidence and turns it to fear.*

Attack by air or ground? Broncos' opponents learning "it's hard to find a crack in this defense" (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)

Pick your poison between attacking Denver by passing the ball or running it — that latter of which increases the likelihood of three-and-outs.* *

Opposing offenses try to keep Miller, Broncos defense in check (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Because so far this season, Miller has gotten a lot of attention. As in, repeated double- and triple-teams by offenses designed to go away from him whenever possible.

Coming off a 405-yard effort, Jameis Winston has Broncos' attention (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Or, an offense can simply play it straight, put more receivers in the pattern, be more pass-first in the playcalling and expose its quarterback to what the Broncos may do best -- rush the passer.

Siemian helps launch Broncos to No. 1 in Power Rankings (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Trevor Siemian's first career 300-yard passing game was worth the hard-earned road win for the Denver Broncos in Cincinnati on Sunday, and it was also worth the hearty leap in ESPN's Power Rankings this week.

Once Broncos stuff the run, it's Miller & Ray's time (Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press)

That's when Von Miller picked up his NFL-best fifth sack and Shane Ray became the first player in 14 years to collect three sacks in his first NFL start as the Broncos (3-0) beat the Bengals 29-17.

AP Power Rankings: This time it's Denver, Pats tied at No. 1 (Associated Press)

The past two Super Bowl winners also share the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll released on Tuesday.

* *

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

Siemian named AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Aric DiLalla)

The honor, which is the first of Siemian's young career, was announced Wednesday morning on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football.

Rookie Diaries: 'I still don't believe it' (Justin Simmons and Will Parks)

We had to be ready to step up and that was my role going in, just to be able to step up and make plays.

Broncos, Rapids hold 'Football vs. Futbol' clinic (DenverBroncos.com)*

Members from the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rapids joined forces on Tuesday to hold a "Football vs. Futbol" skills clinic in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. *