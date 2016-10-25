Broncos, Briefly: Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Police arrest suspect in Ware home robbery, Denver police say (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Immediately following Broncos practice on Wednesday, Ware had not yet been notified of the arrests, but he did say that he "had a burglary ... everything's being taken care of."

Denver's offensive line gets redemption against Texans (Mike Klis, KUSA)

The Denver Broncos' offensive linemen, bless their collective hearts, smiled at the irritating wisecrack.

Broncos believe muscled-up running game will lead to big plays (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

They believe, if they keep doing what they did to the Houston Texans on Monday night, opposing defenses will finally send help to the line of scrimmage. That will allow the Broncos to set their receivers free in a balanced offense with big-play potential.

Broncos back to winning ways with Kubiak back on sideline (Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press)Gary Kubiak's return resonated more in Denver than Brock Osweiler's.

Booker might be just what Broncos offense needs (Lindsay H. Jones, USA TODAY Sports)

The Denver Broncos have rediscovered their running game, and that could be bad news for the rest of the AFC West.

Sanders rocks cowboy hat, blasts country music in pickup ahead of Monday's game (KUSA)

The video has been viewed nearly 200,000 times. Even if you're not the biggest fan of country music, the clip is sure to make you smile.

* *

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

Broncos agree to terms with Patriots on trade for TE Derby, release Keo (Ben Swanson)

"A.J. is a young tight end who can help us immediately," said Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway. "He has tremendous upside and will fit in well on our team."

Mic'd Up: Roby vs. Houston (DenverBroncos.com)*

Defensive back Bradley Roby was wired for sound during the Broncos' 27-9 win against the Texans. *

Next-Day Notebook: Booker scores first NFL touchdown (Caroline Deisley)*

"I thought I should have had it back in preseason or a game before, but tonight I ran hard and got my first NFL touchdown," Booker said. "It felt great." *