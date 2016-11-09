Broncos, Briefly: Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Broncos RB Bibbs has earned more touches, believes he's the "home run hitter" they need (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)

Nobody's taking this ball from Kapri Bibbs.

Broncos' Defensive Play of the Week: Sack Master Miller (Dennis Best, BSNDenver.com)

Von Miller did everything in his power to keep the Mile High Crew in the game Sunday night, including a sack on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr midway through the first quarter.

How Siemian got the job (Elizabeth Merrill, ESPN The Magazine)

In an NFL driven by scouting reports, Trevor Siemian wasn't supposed to happen, and almost didn't. Lucky for him, Gary Kubiak went channel-surfing.

Broncos players spend time with military members set for deployment at Buckley Air Force Base (Caroline Deisley)

"They look at us as the stars. They watch us when they go home, but at the end of the day they're the stars. They keep us safe," Ware said. "It's an honor to go into their world. Sometimes they come to football games, but to come on base, see them dressed in their uniforms and see what they do, it's just amazing."

Mason's Power Rankings: AFC West rising as a whole (Andrew Mason)

Twenty-five of the Broncos' 51 non-kneeldown possessions (49 percent) in their last four games have ended without a first down. Even with a lockdown defense, this isn't sustainable for success, and the Broncos' 2-2 record in those games reflects that.

Mic'd Up: Harris Jr. vs. Oakland (DenverBroncos.com)

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was wired for sound during the Broncos battle against the Raiders in Oakland.

Saluting the service of Vietnam veterans (DenverBroncos.com)

President and CEO Joe Ellis and the Broncos welcomed 16 Vietnam veterans to honor their service.

Broncos USAA Caravan visits Buckley Air Force Base (DenverBroncos.com)

The Broncos Caravan, including four players, Miles the Mascot and cheerleaders, made a trip to Buckley Air Force Base on Tuesday, as part of a USAA event.