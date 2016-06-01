Broncos, Briefly: Wednesday, June 1, 2016

Quarterbacks are splitting the reps evenly at OTAs](http://www.denverpost.com/2016/05/31/coach-gary-kubiak-is-comfortable-with-broncos-competition-at-quarterback/) (Troy Renck, Denver Post)*

It's an even split. The uncertainty around the Broncos' starting quarterback competition is just as active on June 1 as it was on March 1. Mark Sanchez, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch all are getting a fair shot until one separates himself from the pack.*

Let the Broncos defense decide who will start at quarterback for the Broncos (Mark Kiszla, Denver Post)

Kubiak is the calm at the center of a quarterback controversy, where the names have changed to Mark Sanchez, Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian, but the uncertainty at the most important position on the field remains the same for Denver.

Talib will buy a new suit for his meeting with President Obama (Mike Klis, 9News)

"I just want to tell him congratulations,'' Talib said. "He ran the country for eight years, he must be doing something right. So I'm going to tell him, 'Congrats. We're going to miss him.' Whatever comes to mind.''

Lynch spends all of his free time in the playbook (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)*

Lynch was the Denver Broncos' first-round selection in the April draft, and as a Broncos rookie that means he is with the team's other first-year players in the weight room at 6 a.m. during organized team activities so they can get their work in before the rest of the players arrive. *

Expect the Broncos' quarterback battle to draw out (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Eventually a decision will be made about which of them will start, but right now Kubiak wants to see how all three operate when competing to be the team's No. 1.

Siemian the most experienced of the group when it comes to the mental side of the game (Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press)

So, it's actually Siemian who finds himself in the unusual position of being the QB providing guidance despite having never thrown a pass in the pros.

With Sanchez under center, all three QBs have a chance to shine (Lindsay H. Jones, USA Today)

The trio of contenders vying to replace Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler is complete, with rookie Paxton Lynch having joined Mark Sanchez and Trevor Siemian after the draft. And now, all three are healthy and ready to evenly split the first-team repetitions during voluntary spring practices this week and at the mandatory minicamp next week.

Young WRs stand out in the second practice open to the media (Ryan Koenigsberg, BSN Denver)

Of course, there's Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, the cream of the crop. Then there's the guys who have been here, the guys you already know of, the Bennie Fowlers, Jordan Norwoods and Cody Latimers of the squad. Tier three, though, is where things get really interesting.

"We haven't made a decision [that] you're [No.] 1, you're 2, you're 3," Kubiak said. "We're all working together, and I think we'll continue that way throughout the OTAs."