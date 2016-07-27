Broncos, Briefly: Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Denver Broncos to begin new era, but defense still tops](http://www.denverpost.com/2016/07/26/denver-broncos-to-begin-new-era-but-defense-still-tops/) (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)*

Come Wednesday, the eve of the Broncos' 2016 training camp, Elway probably will field the same questions about the same topics, but with different names. Another Broncos era will kick off that afternoon and start in earnest the next day, when players take the field for Day 1 of practice. *

A fan's guide to Denver Broncos training camp 2016 (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)

For the second consecutive season, nearly all of the Broncos' training camp practices will be open for the public to attend at Dove Valley. Starting Thursday and running to Aug. 17, fans will be able to view every minute of Denver's practice sessions from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Denver Broncos quarterback Sanchez goes back-to-school shopping (ESPN.com)

Most football players want to avoid getting "schooled" on the field. Mark Sanchez is a player who wants to be a part of making sure kids are prepared for school. The Denver Broncos quarterback helped some children of the local Boys and Girls Club buy supplies for the upcoming school year.

Broncos like their situation at quarterback a lot more than most (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Yet Elway and Broncos coach Gary Kubiak like their situation behind center a lot more than you or most anyone else does. Although Peyton Manning retired this past March to close out a Hall of Fame career and Brock Osweiler left for far greener financial pastures in Houston, the Broncos trust that things have still gone according to Elway's plan.

The Best Player in the NFL Is Also the Weirdest (Kevin Clark, The Ringer)*

You might not know, however, that Miller is the weirdest player in football as well — by all accounts, including his own. He's a superstar who's graduated from watching run-of-the-mill nature shows to spending hours on YouTube trying to piece together his passion of the moment, and the weirder a given discovery, the better. *

* *

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

20 days, 20 Broncos camp questions -- 19. What will Booker's role be? (Andrew Mason)

Given Booker's status as a fourth-round pick, he is likely to be on the 53-man roster if he completes his full recovery from the meniscus injury that resulted in two surgeries, including one last February that sidelined him at the Combine and limited him in pre-draft workouts.

WATCH: Anderson tours hometown of Vallejo, Calif (Phil Milani)

Broncos TV goes home with running back C.J. Anderson for a tour of the community that helped raise him.

PHOTOS: Inside the Denver Broncos' trophy case (Andrew Mason)

Check out what treasures from Broncos history lie in the team's trophy case at the UCHealth Training Center.