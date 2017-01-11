Broncos, Briefly: Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Broncos interview Vance Joseph for head coach job at team headquarters (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

Joseph, a Broncos head coaching candidate in 2015 as well, was among the first possibilities to surface when Kubiak announced his resignation last week.

Vance Joseph, Elway have dinner at where else? (Mike Klis, KUSA)

"We enjoyed visiting with Vance Joseph at our facility today,'' Elway stated on his Twitter account. "He has great leadership qualities and a strong vision of what it takes to win.''

Wild-card results add to Broncos' frustrations as they watch from home (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

And as the Broncos watched the opening round of the playoffs unfold this past weekend in the AFC, their frustration likely only increased.

Broncos coaching decision nears after Vance Joseph interview (Woody Paige, Colorado Springs Gazette)

Speculation among certified NFL media about whether Joseph or Shanahan will be named the Broncos' 16th coach has been divided. Some are certain Joseph will get the job - "It's his to lose,'' one writer advanced in The Sporting News - while others are just as definite that Shanahan will be Elway's selection and Gary Kubiak's successor.

"Going against him over the last few years, he was probably the one guy that would drive me nuts," Gase said last May.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Selection Committee of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame named Miller the Male Athlete of the Year for 2016.

Any discussion of Adam Gotsis' rookie season must include his recovery from the torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered during his senior season at Georgia Tech.