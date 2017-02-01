Broncos, Briefly: Wednesday, February 1, 2017

CBS sends an offensive tackle to Denver in its mock draft (Dane Brugler, CBS Sports)*

One of the priorities for John Elway and the Broncos this offseason is to address a leaky offensive line. *

John Lynch pulls from Denver roots in landing 49ers GM job (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

Lynch's hiring is a surprise not only because of his inexperience and lengthy contract, but also because of how the deal came to fruition.

Former Bronco Ben Garland in Super Bowl one year after missing Denver’s trip (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)

The Denver Broncos were in Super Bowl 50, after all, but Garland was no longer with his former teammates after having been released at the end of training camp in 2015.

Five by-the-numbers reasons why Terrell Davis should be in the Hall of Fame (Andrew Mason)

It's a wait that should have ended long ago, and appears only to be extended by the relatively short length of his career -- seven seasons, with just four of those spent in good health. **