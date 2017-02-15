Broncos, Briefly: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Broncos have second-most players in PFF’s Top 101 players list since 2010 (Julie Dixon, Mile High Report)
Elway has a knack for finding talented players.
Jhabvala vs. Kiz: Should Broncos re-sign Ware? (Denver Post)
Retaining Ware is doable — at the right price, as always.
McCoy brings head coach perspective to offensive coordinator role (Mike Klis, 9News)
"I am so excited to be here and that's why I made the decision to come here because of the opportunity to work with Vance Joseph, John Elway, Mr. Bowlen, the Denver Broncos organization and all our fans. I owe it to all those people to go out there and get this offense rolling and do whatever it takes to get back to the top.''
McCoy: ‘I can make any of our quarterbacks better’ (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)
Of all the things Mike McCoy has said since he returned as Denver Broncos offensive coordinator, his comment about working with quarterbacks is rock solid.
Broncos’ draft needs include a third weapon in passing game (Troy Renck, Denver 7)
The Broncos' offense needs a boost.