Broncos, Briefly: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

McCoy brings head coach perspective to offensive coordinator role (Mike Klis, 9News)

"I am so excited to be here and that's why I made the decision to come here because of the opportunity to work with Vance Joseph, John Elway, Mr. Bowlen, the Denver Broncos organization and all our fans. I owe it to all those people to go out there and get this offense rolling and do whatever it takes to get back to the top.''