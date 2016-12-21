Broncos, Briefly: Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Three Broncos defenders selected to 2017 Pro Bowl (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

The game will be played Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and will revert back to the AFC vs. NFC format after three years in an unconferenced structure.

Barrett gives meals and gifts to Colorado families (KUSA)*

Standing in front of a bunch of happy and grateful families was a new feeling for Shaquil Barrett. *

Ware gives coal to teammates (KUSA)

During a charity event with the Boys and Girls Club, DeMarcus Ware dressed up as Santa Claus and passed out coal to some of his teammates.

Broncos have to contain Travis Kelce, Jeremy Maclin in matchup with Chiefs (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

"The only scenario I know is that if we don't win, we get no chance," Kubiak said.

Move the Sticks: Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 16 Preview (NFL.com)

Looking ahead to a Christmas night showdown.

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

Three for the show: Harris Jr., Miller, Talib selected for Pro Bowl (Andrew Mason)

For the 28th consecutive year, the Broncos can boast multiple Pro Bowl selections.

Harris Jr. hosts annual holiday shopping spree (DenverBroncos.com)*

Minutes after being selected to his third Pro Bowl, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. hosted his foundation's annual holiday shopping spree to benefit underprivileged kids from multiple Denver-area charities. *

Broncos represented well with Pro Bowl selections (DenverBroncos.com)*

The Broncos will once again be represented well at the Pro Bowl, with three selections and six alternates, as announced on Tuesday. *

Broncos spread Christmas cheer by gifting bikes to 90 Boys & Girls Club kids (Caroline Deisley)*

As the familiar tune of 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' rang throughout the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse Monday night, the Broncos kicked off the week before Christmas with their first annual Denver Boys & Girls Club holiday party. *