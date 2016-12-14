Broncos, Briefly: Wednesday, December 14, 2016

**[
Broncos have the toughest remaining schedule in the NFL. Playoffs? "Now or never," Sanders says (Nick Groke, Denver Post)
With Denver at No. 6 in the AFC, they are a tiebreak ahead of No. 7 Miami and one game in front of Baltimore (7-6) and Tennessee (7-6). And the path to the playoffs for those teams is decidedly easier. The Dolphins' and Ravens' remaining schedules each include two games against teams with losing records. The Titans, who travel to Kansas City this week, finish against Jacksonville and Houston.
Broncos linebacker Davis eats and shops with Colorado's disadvantaged youth (KUSA)
Todd Davis and some of his Broncos teammates accompanied the youth and families of Shiloh House--a group that cares for kids who have been impacted by trauma, abuse and neglect--on a night of dinner and shopping.
Patriots will see familiar face in TE Derby when facing Broncos (Mike Reiss, ESPN.com)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a .500 or better record against every team in the NFL except one -- Denver (6-9). He hopes to take another step toward closing that gap on Sunday when the Patriots visit the Broncos.
Sanders welcomes 2nd child (Robert Garrison, KMGH)
Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders welcomed his second child with wife Gabriella Sanders.
How the Denver Broncos stadium compares to others in the NFL (Caitlin Hendee, Denver Business Journal)
Sports Authority Field at Mile High — at least, that's the name it bears now — is the 16th best NFL stadium, according to a new Thrillist report.
Broncos celebrate 'A Christmas to Remember' with incarcerated men and their families (Caroline Deisley)
Jordan Norwood, Brandon Marshall, Kalif Raymond, James Ferentz and Sylvester Williams spent time Monday night at Mile High Station eating dinner with incarcerated men and their families.
Mason's Week 15 Power Rankings (Andrew Mason)
Four teams have at least 10 wins through 13 games. They represent the top four teams in the Power Rankings. Three of them are the Broncos' final three opponents in the 2016 regular season.
Flipbook: Thomas tosses Titans defender (DenverBroncos.com)
Take a frame-by-frame look at one of Demaryius Thomas' physical catch-and-runs against Tennessee, through the lens of team photographer Eric Bakke.
Mic'd Up: Wolfe vs. Patriots in 2015 (DenverBroncos.com)
Broncos TV had defensive end Derek Wolfe wired for sound during Denver's overtime win against the Patriots last season.
AFC West Roundup: Week 14 (DenverBroncos.com)
The AFC West had a tough week, as three of its four teams fell.