Broncos, Briefly: Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Doss cannot be ignored (Nick Groke, Denver Post)

As the Broncos slowly bring along their veteran starting defensive secondary, including Chris Harris and Aqib Talib, the second-teamers have seen plenty of field time. Doss is taking advantage.

The Broncos' quarterback competition is in full swing (Robert Klemko, MMQB)

The hardest work for Sanchez and Siemian in the QB race is still ahead: Each will be given chances to improve their standing in upcoming Saturday home games against the 49ers and then the Rams.

How Chip Kelly's offense can help Broncos (Troy Renck, KMGH)*

"It's good to go against the 49ers because they run that spread offense, which is kind of what we are going to see against the Panthers (in the season opener on Sept. 8)," Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris said. *

Mini Mile High Stadium almost complete (Allison Sylte, KUSA)

Fans will have the chance to step back in time into Mile High Stadium … sort of.

* *

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

Broncos set for 49ers' arrival (Andrew Mason)*

Tuesday's work was all about getting fresh and prepared for two days of practices against the 49ers that Head Coach Gary Kubiak plan to evaluate like preseason games. *

Day 20 Highlights (DenverBroncos.com)*

It was a light day of work, but still plenty of action on Tuesday as the Broncos finished their last practice before welcoming the 49ers to camp. *

Kubiak: Joint practices 'good for our players' (DenverBroncos.com)

Head Coach Gary Kubiak talks to the media after Tuesday's practice about the San Francisco 49ers upcoming visit.

Crick, Peko next men up on D-line (DenverBroncos.com)*

With the loss of defensive end Vance Walker to a torn ACL, fifth-year veteran Jared Crick worked with the first-team defense on Tuesday. *