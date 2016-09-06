Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Who is Siemian? (Danny Kelly, The Ringer)

Outside of the supposed command, poise, and leadership qualities in the huddle, there were a few subtle, tangible things that Siemian did to earn the starting job, too.

Miller and his Broncos friends plan to create havoc for Cam Newton (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)

It's a scary prospect for the rest of the NFL, and particularly the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday night in the season opener, but Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips believes Von Miller is better right now than he was last season.

Phillips: a national treasure (Mike Klis, KUSA)

If you're a Denver Broncos fan, you already love Wade Phillips.

Miller's next step, defensive POY (Troy Renck, KMGH)

Von Miller expects more out of Von Miller. It was one of the first things he said when slipping into third person.

D-Ware delivers a strong message to Ray (Ryan Koenigsberg, BSN Denver)

Head coach Gary Kubiak told media on Monday that he's going to sit down and decide on a set number of plays for the ace pass-rusher.

Watch: Ware talks Siemian (NFL.com)

DeMarcus talks live about new show, Trevor Siemian

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

Five things you should know from the Broncos' Monday work (Andrew Mason)

As a competitor, Ware itches to play. He'd go every snap if he could. But he knows the reality of the situation and what his back issues of the last 11 months dictate.

Opponent Overview with Panthers.com's Max Henson (DenverBroncos.com)

Panthers.com's Max Henson joins Broncos TV's Phil Milani to offer Carolina's point of view heading into Thursday's regular season opener.

NBC's Sunday Night Football crew previews Broncos opener (Aric DiLalla)

When the NFL season kicks off in Denver on Thursday, the NBC Sunday Night Football crew expects to find the first answers to league-wide questions that range from Minnesota to Dallas and Denver to Foxboro.

Broncos round out practice squad with Raymond (DenverBroncos.com)

To complete their practice squad roster, the Broncos filled their last available spot by signing rookie wide receiver Kalif Raymond.