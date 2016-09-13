Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016

Kubiak's trust in Broncos in key situations translates to team confidence, success (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)

Carolina's defensive front seven is one of the best in the NFL, particularly against the run. But the Broncos were having success running the ball. Kubiak was confident his line could get a push.

Marshall on Broncos' defense: "We're not dirty" (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

"We're not dirty," Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall said Monday. "When I think of dirty, I think of stepping on somebody's ankle at the bottom of a pile (or) twisting somebody around. Stuff like that. We just play hard, man. We hit hard. We play fast. We play faster than any defense in the league. Just because we hit Cam in the head a couple of times, that doesn't make us dirty. Look at some of the dirty plays in the league. There are a lot of dirty players, and that's not our M.O."

Broncos to unveil retired number signage Sunday (Mike Klis, KUSA)

As part of that celebration, Ellis told Manning the team would recognize the quarterback for his accomplishments while wearing one of those retired numbers.

Colts QB Luck second straight test for Broncos' defense (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Sunday will be the fifth time the Broncos have faced the Colts in the past four seasons. The Colts are 3-1 in the previous four meetings, including a win last season in Indianapolis.

All or nothing: The Denver Broncos are still Super Bowl contenders (Steven Ruiz, USA Today)*

As long as the defense is intact, the Broncos remain a playoff contender. *

NFL reveals Color Rush jersey for the Broncos (Andrew Mason)

The Broncos' Color Rush uniform to be worn Oct. 13 at San Diego will feature orange jerseys, pants, socks and shoes, with accent elements that evoke variations of the uniforms the team wore from 1968-96.

Five things you should know from the Broncos' Monday (Andrew Mason)

ProFootballFocus.com noticed, giving Paradis its highest grade for Week 1 of any NFL offensive lineman that played before Monday night -- and its third-highest grade for any offensive player overall.