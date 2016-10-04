Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Wolfe's splash plays and dirty work making him a key cog for Broncos defense](http://www.denverpost.com/2016/10/03/derek-wolfe-broncos-defense/) (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)*

Wolfe long has been a stalwart in the running game, but has greatly improved his pass rushing. Wolfe made 2.5 sacks Sunday against Tampa Bay, his career-high.*

Eye on the Atlanta Falcons: Most explosive offense Broncos have faced yet (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)

Atlanta isn't one-dimensional offensively. It has the top-ranked passing offense to go along with the NFL's sixth-best rushing offense, with running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

Bronco notes: Talib delivers words, action (Mike Klis, KUSA)

Perhaps, because this is the place where Aqib Talib first called home, Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak had his star cornerback deliver the player speech at the team hotel Saturday night.

First touchdown pass special for Lynch (Rod Mackey, KUSA)

The TD toss went to Emmanuel Sanders off the scramble at the 8:55 mark of the 4th quarter, giving the Broncos that 27-7 lead.

Broncos defense takes care of its own – quarterbacks (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

But the Broncos also have learned what their swirling, hair-on-fire defense has done for their own quarterbacks. And it has been a win-win.

Broncos Talib ready to face 'the best' in surging Atlanta Falcons' receiver Julio Jones (Troy Renck, KMGH)

The Broncos face Atlanta on Sunday, a previously pedestrian matchup made fascinating by a new wrinkle. Atlanta soared against Carolina. Receiver Julio Jones netted 300 receiving yards -- sixth all time -- in a win over the Panthers. The Falcons vs. the No Fly Zone?

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com

Next-Day Notebook: breaks out in Tampa Bay (Ben Swanson)

The Week 4 Next-Day Notebook touches on Derek Wolfe's big game and tidbits on the Broncos' 4-0 start.

Top Five Plays: Broncos vs. Bucs (DenverBroncos.com)

Take a look back at all the best moments from Sunday's game as Broncos TV recaps the top five plays from Denver's 27-7 win.