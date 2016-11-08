Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, November 8, 2016

](http://www.denverpost.com/2016/11/07/broncos-receive-encouraging-news-about-derek-wolfes-elbow-injury-aqib-talib-day-to-day/)Broncos receive "encouraging news" about Wolfe's elbow injury; Talib day-to-day (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

"I know there was a concern that it was similar to (receiver Bennie Fowler's) or (offensive lineman Ty) Sambrailo's, but 'no' was the answer. I just know 'Greek' (head athletic trainer Steve Antonopulos) came to me and said, 'Good news, we have to go to work on it and get him back."

Broncos know their fix starts up front (Arnie Stapleton, AP)"We've just got to find a way to stay on the damn field," coach Gary Kubiak said Monday.

Kubiak: Bibbs deserves more opportunities (Casey Light, Mile High Sports)*

*You wouldn't know it if you only paid attention to kick returns on Sunday night, but Gary Kubiak is ready to give Kapri Bibbs more chances.

Five Broncos things you should know: It starts on the ground (Andrew Mason)

That work started on the ground -- where the Broncos now rank in the league's bottom 10 teams in rushing yardage per game amassed and allowed -- a place they never expected to be.

Miller hosts annual fundraising dinner for Von's Vision (Aric DiLalla)

On Sunday evening, Von Miller had his eyes on the quarterback. On Monday, he made sure local children could see just as well.

Next-Day Notebook: Bibbs breaks one, Miller takes sack lead (Ben Swanson)

Bibb's role also expanded beyond the offensive phase when he started the game lined up as the kickoff returner. Though he had some early struggles on kick returns, Bibbs totaled 159 all-purpose yards, including 79 yards on returns.

Kubiak's message: 'We have to keep working' (DenverBroncos.com)

A day after losing to the Raiders 30-20, Head Coach Gary Kubiak talks about what the Broncos need to do this week to bounce back against the Saints.