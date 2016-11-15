Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Broncos WR Thomas slams back at critics with season's best performance (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)

The moment came after Thomas' "grown man" touchdown catch on an end-zone fade route.

The dancer, the shover and the snapper lend perspective on 2-point play (Mike Klis, KUSA)

Parks had told reporters following the game that his grandma Aldo took him to ballet classes when he was in fourth or fifth grade. For a week. Not two weeks. He got a clarification later that he was only in third grade.

Broncos coach Kubiak: I want Siemian to play big (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

But Kubiak, as he often does, took the opportunity Monday to raise the bar for Siemian for the stretch run to whatever this season becomes for the Broncos.

Best radio calls: Broncos vs. Saints | Homer and Away (NFL.com)

Relive the blocked XP that gave the Broncos their seventh win.

Denver's safeties had a monster game against Saints (Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press)The Denver Broncos head into their bye week at 7-3 and feeling good about themselves and their chances to make another Super Bowl run. They can thank their safeties.

Siemian receives shoulder injection, other injury updates (Aric DiLalla)

Siemian was sacked six times and the Saints recorded 11 quarterback hits, but the rest at the bye week should "do him some good," Kubiak said.

Next-Day Notebook: Being 'OK' won't be good enough for Siemian; he needs to be 'big' (Andrew Mason)

"I would rate him like a lot of guys: He's got to get better," Kubiak said. "I want to see him continue to lead better and better with this football team. I want to see his play become more consistent.

Broncos-Chiefs game in Week 12 flexed to Sunday night (Andrew Mason)

Monday, the NFL announced that the Broncos-Chiefs game would be moved from 2:25 p.m. MST to 6:30 p.m. for a nationwide prime-time broadcast on NBC's *Sunday Night Football, replacing the Patriots-Jets game that will be flexed to an afternoon (2:25 p.m. MST) kickoff time.*

Kubiak addresses the team following the Broncos 25-23 victory over the Saints (DenverBroncos.com)*

