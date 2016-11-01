Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Eye on the Oakland Raiders: Broncos face their opposites for control of AFC West (Nick Groke, Denver Post)*

While their offense is cruising, the Raiders are struggling on defense. They rank 31st in the 32-team league allowing 410.4 yards per game. The Broncos, by comparison, rank third at 301.2. *

Ware says arm is healed so it's time 'to wake up the monster' (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Ware made it through the game without any issues with his arm, so a unit that already led the league in sacks and pass defense while he was out now has another way to frazzle quarterbacks.

Marshall's mom: 'He's living his dream' (Anne Trujillo, KMGH)*

I sat down for a cup of coffee and conversation at Carino Coffee in Centennial, not far from Barbara Marshall's new home. She just moved here in September. *

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

Better Together: Ward and Stewart thriving in Broncos' backfield (Aric DiLalla)*

Ward is the boisterous, emphatic, rambunctious character of the two. He fires up the team before games and is a constant source of entertainment. Stewart, by contrast, is more likely to sit quietly at his locker and take it all in. *

Five Broncos things you should know: Siemian's "teachable" moments, offensive balance & more (Andrew Mason)

They sit atop the AFC West, along with the arch-rival Raiders, whom they will see next Sunday. Only three teams have better records through eight weeks.

Flipbooks: Roby and Ward's picks power Broncos (Ben Swanson)

Roby said after the game: "He did an under route, we were in man coverage and I was trailing behind him. I saw out of the corner of my eye that the ball was kind of high, I anticipated the drop and when it flew in the air, I just kind of found it and took it to the house."

Broncos preview Tuesday's Drive for Life XIX (DenverBroncos.com)*

Manager of Community Development Liz Mannis looks ahead to Bonfils Blood Center's 19th annual Denver Broncos Community Blood Drive, Colorado's largest single-day community blood drive. *

Coach Kubiak reflects on Andre Johnson's career after retirement (Ben Swanson)

"When it comes to the combination of a player and a person, Andre Johnson may be one of the finest pro football players I've ever been around," Kubiak said Monday.

Shots of the game: Halloween Extravaganza (DenverBroncos.com)

The Broncos celebrated Halloween a day early vs. the Chargers.