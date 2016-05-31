Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Don't sleep on Siemian in the quarterback competition (Troy Renck, Denver Post)

While the competition makes headlines, Trevor Siemian makes plays. While the competition attracts reporters, Siemian lives in the margins.

One way for the Broncos defense to improve is to eliminate mistakes (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)

The 2015 unit was the first in franchise history to finish a season as the league's No. 1 overall defense, and it was the group that powered a Super Bowl winner -- something even the fabled "Orange Crush" did not do. Now, as the Broncos move through their offseason program toward the 2016 season, those involved believe there is still more to be done.

Sanchez opens up about becoming the Broncos QB, much more (Jason Cole, Bleacher Report)

How do you motivate guys who are already there when you haven't [been]? How do you say "Hey, guys. Let's put in all this work because we want to win a Super Bowl" when I'm the only guy who hasn't? So it's like a fine line of how to push guys and be a leader and establish yourself while also respecting what they have done and distance yourself from what they have done.

Ever wonder what it's like to go against Chris Harris one-on-one (Andy Benoit, MMQB)

I told my bosses, Peter King and editor Mark Mravic, that I wanted to play wide receiver one-on-one against an NFL cornerback and write about it.

A compilation of what different outlets are saying about Denver's QBs (Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com)

Now, after Manning retired and Osweiler bolted for Houston, the defending Super Bowl champs head into the offseason with Mark Sanchez, Trevor Siemian and rookie Paxton Lynch.

Here are five areas where five Broncos can improve (Ryan Koenigsberg, BSN Denver)

Last week, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips met with the media and perpetuated that sentiment, explaining how the coaches gave each player a list of things they can improve on, explaining how he and his staff aren't afraid to tell great players that they still need to work on their game and even explaining what some of his individual players need to work on.

Manning's impact on the team can be seen in how new leaders will evolve and grow (Andrew Mason)

Peyton Manning's effect on the Broncos cannot yet be measured. Sure, there were two Super Bowl appearances, one world title and 55 wins that the Broncos racked up in the four years in which he was their quarterback.