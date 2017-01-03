Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Strengths and weaknesses of open NFL head-coaching jobs (Bill Barnwell, ESPN.com)

There are positives and building blocks to each of the open opportunities — just as there are areas that need improvement.

Elway: A top priority in offseason is to 'continue to be great on defense' (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

So, at first blush it would appear the team's offense would be at the top of the Broncos' to-do list in the coming weeks and months. It's just that John Elway, the Broncos' top football decision-maker, doesn't quite see it that way.

Why Kubiak decided to retire from coaching after 22 years (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

"I called and said, 'Well, let's do it tomorrow," Kubiak recalled. "And he said, 'No, I'm going up to your room. So we talked."

*Kubiak steps down as head coach for Denver Broncos (Mike Klis, KUSA)

Kubiak helped the Broncos to the second-most wins in the NFL in his two seasons.*

AP Analysis: For Kubiak, health more important than coaching (Eddie Pells, Associated Press)

By leaving on his own terms, Gary Kubiak made a choice few coaches do. Health and life are more important than football, he decided, and this 100-hour-a-week coaching business he's been in for decades was no longer a good fit.

Reactions to retirement of Broncos' coach Kubiak (Colorado Springs Gazette)

Broncos players took to social media to send thanks to Gary Kubiak after he announced his retirement.

* *

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

Why the Broncos' coaching job is the most attractive on the market (Andrew Mason)

The Broncos don't have the only head-coaching vacancy this offseason. But they do have the only one for a recent champion with much of the team that won a recent Super Bowl still intact.

Elway, Broncos begin coaching search (Aric DiLalla)

As his roommate, teammate, head coach and friend walked out of the Broncos' team room and toward his future, Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway turned toward his next task.

Kubiak bids an emotional farewell to coaching (Andrew Mason)

Gary Kubiak walked up to the lectern in the team room at the UCHealth Training Center carrying a battered leather folio in which he carried his notes.

Elway: Kubiak always part of Broncos family (Phil Milani)

John Elway sits down with BTV's Phil Milani to talk about Gary Kubiak's retirement, what he's looking for in coaching candidate and how he sells the Broncos as a top job.

Ellis: Next coach must carry tradition of success (Phil Milani)

Broncos President/CEO Joe Ellis sits down with BTV's Phil Milani to talk about Gary Kubiak's legacy and the state of the franchise.