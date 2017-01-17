Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Are Joseph and Anthony Lynn a sign of change in the NFL? (Jason Reid, The Undefeated)*

Two days, two new African-American head coaches. In terms of inclusive hiring, it was the NFL's best 24-hour period in a long, long time. *

Broncos' 'special secondary' poised for big things -- again (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

In his new job as Denver Broncos head coach, Joseph knows exactly what he has inherited on the team's depth chart at defensive back. And he's pretty sure he's never had another group like it.

Broncos dig into their coaching web, interview Richard Hightower for special teams job (Nick Groke, Denver Post)

The Broncos last week hired Mike McCoy and Bill Musgrave, both with old ties to the team, to their offensive coaching staff.

Broncos' extended special teams coordinator search leads to McMahon interview Tuesday (Mike Klis, KUSA)

The search for a special teams coordinator has been more expansive than the Denver Broncos' quest for a new head coach.

NFL reportedly mulling over more Sunday prime-time playoff games (John Breech, CBS Sports)

The league is going to look at the ratings and then move forward from there, which means we should probably get used to these late-night contest because the game in Kansas City ended up doing pretty well.

Miller, Talib selected to PFWA’s All-NFL team; NFL playoff ratings booming (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)

Denver was one of four teams with two members on the 27-player All-NFL team.

Miller, Talib earn PFWA All-NFL honors (Andrew Mason)

Both were also All-AFC selections by the PFWA, and were the Broncos' only representatives on this year's All-NFL and All-AFC teams.