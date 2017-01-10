Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Broncos hope Elway makes it 3-for-3 in coach searches (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)

"He's done it every single time," linebacker Von Miller said. "I don't see why that would change. He's the king of the comeback, both on and off the football field."

The good and bad of Toub, Shanahan, Joseph (Mike Klis, KUSA)

There is something to be said for each. They all have enough concerns to make another choice.

Peyton Manning among star-studded 2017 class for College HOF (Chris Low, ESPN)

Manning, who retired from the NFL after the 2015 season, finished his college career holding 42 NCAA, SEC and Tennessee records.

Why the Broncos will need to act fast on head coaching candidates (Woody Paige, KMGH)

Assuming the Broncos' meeting with Joseph's in some undisclosed location goes extremely well – and it should considering that Elway was gob smacked by the former CU quarterback two years in their talks – the choice will be Vance Joseph vs. Kyle Shanahan.

Vance Joseph could quickly end up with a head-coaching job (Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk)

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph may have won by losing.

Coaching tracker: The latest on interviews, moves (NFL.com)

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will interview with the Broncos on Tuesday and is considered the frontrunner for the job, Rapoport reported.

Diving into Siemian's numbers (Andrew Mason)

Of the 15 first- or second-year quarterbacks with at least 350 attempts in their first season as starters since 2012, Siemian's 84.6 rating ranks sixth, ahead of Jameis Winston, Derek Carr and Andrew Luck, among others, and behind Dak Prescott, Robert Griffin III, Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota and Teddy Bridgewater.