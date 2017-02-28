Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Broncos to go OL in first round? NFL draft expert Mike Mayock weighs in](http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/27/broncos-nfl-draft-mike-mayock/) (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)*

In a draft class that is weak at offensive tackle, NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock believes the Broncos' opportunities to upgrade might be better served outside the front five with their first pick. *

Joseph has a brighter future than former first-year coach McDaniels (Mike Klis, 9News)*Joseph is already avoiding one of McDaniels' mistakes by not tampering with one of the strongest defenses in the league like McDaniels had done with the offense his first year. *

Elway’s Year 7 is a key one (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)*

Last year the Broncos had nine draft picks, but didn't have much cap space with Miller's blockbuster deal on the horizon. This time around, however, they sit with 10 picks and will likely have more than $40 million worth of salary-cap space. They don't have to pick one, essentially, they can do both. *

Broncos’ draft record shines (Woody Paige, KMGH)

*They will find NFL caliber-players. In the six drafts since Elway took command, the Broncos have selected 46 players. All but one played in the league. *

Broncos’ options at offensive guard remain enticing (Troy Renck, KMGH)*

General manager John Elway said he will attempt to fix the offensive line. The issue is through what avenue or avenues? Guard provides plenty of enticing free agent options, in contrast to the week tackle class. The Broncos will pursue linemen in free agency, but if they can't get a top tackle like Cincinnati's Andrew Whitworh will they shift focus to guard? *

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com