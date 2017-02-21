Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Broncos' Marshall to be honored by Harvard for stance against social injustice](http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/20/broncos-brandon-marshall-honored-harvard-social-injustice/) (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)*

Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall will receive the 2017 Courage Award from the Harvard Graduate School of Education's Alumni of Color for his stance against social injustice, his discussions with the Denver Police Department about its use-of-force policy and his ongoing work in the local community. *

Broncos on hunt for new O-line assistant coach, bring on defensive assistant (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

The Broncos will search for a new assistant to work under offensive line coach Jeff Davidson and offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, but they don't have a set timetable or targeted replacement yet.

Broncos monitoring injuries heading into scouting combine (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)*

The Broncos have four players who were starters at times this past season who are among those being monitored at the moment. Quarterback Trevor Siemian had surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder just after season's end, center Matt Paradis has had separate surgeries on each hip already this offseason, running back C.J. Anderson continues to work back from late October knee surgery and fullback Andy Janovich has been recovering from an ankle injury that put him on injured reserve to close out the season. *

Broncos’ draft needs should include defensive tackle (Troy Renck, KMGH)*

Upgrading the rush defense is a priority. Free agent Earl Mitchell, cut by the Dolphins, will visit the Broncos midweek. He's not considered a starter necessarily, but rather a player capable of adding valuable depth. That means the draft could offer a solution for the Broncos. *

2017 NFL free agency: Targets, must-keep players for every AFC team (Pete Prisco, CBS Sports)*

A year after winning the Super Bowl, the Broncos were hurt by inconsistent quarterback play. Now they have to figure out who will be their quarterback this year under first-year coach Vance Joseph. *

Who’s out there? Mason’s top 100 non-Broncos free agents, version 2.0 (Andrew Mason)

A few roster moves last week changed the back end of the top 100.