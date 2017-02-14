Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Miller offers his thoughts on QB situation](http://www.9news.com/sports/nfl/denver-broncos/mike-klis/von-miller-on-qb-me-personally-i-like-trev/407882303) (Mike Klis, KUSA) *No matter how much weight the opinion of the top player carries, though, Miller has always understood his place. He leaves coaching and roster matters to general manager John Elway. *

Broncos need to get even more from Miller (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)*And while he didn't win the league Defensive Player of the Year award -- the Raiders' Khalil Mack did -- Miller did present a strong argument given what he was asked to do in the Broncos defense, what he accomplished and how much attention opposing offenses gave him. But that doesn't mean Broncos coach Vance Joseph, defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Miller himself believe he has reached a peak. *

Miller steers clear of Denver quarterback controversy (Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk)*"I like our two guys that we have right now," Miller said. "If we were able to get somebody else, then that will be a decision of the guys in the front office. But I'm happy with where we're at right now." *

