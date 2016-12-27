Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, December 27, 2016

**[
Broncos shift focus to 2017, search for offensive identity](http://www.denverpost.com/2016/12/26/broncos-shift-focus-to-2017-search-for-offensive-identity-as-playoff-hopes-vanish/) (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)**
And so before the Broncos boarded a plane home from Kansas City late Sunday, Kubiak told his players to try to clear their heads and begin to look ahead to next season. This season was lost. The finale against Oakland in Denver on New Year's Day holds little value, save for possibly another audition for rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch and other young players, should Kubiak decide to rest some veterans.*
Broncos notes: Paradis to have offseason hip surgery (Mike Klis, KUSA)
To show how dedicated Matt Paradis is toward his craft of playing center for the Denver Broncos, he knew before the season he would need surgery to repair his two hips at season's end.
Siemian doesn't deserve all of the blame for Broncos' failures this season (Chris Burke, Sports Illustrated)*
Siemian was far from an All-Pro this season, and he was at his worst during Sunday night's 33-10 debacle in Kansas City, which eliminated the Broncos from playoff contention. However he and Lynch will finish 2016 with numbers almost equivalent to what Osweiler and Peyton Manning did last season *
Kubiak: No decision on who plays QB, and how much, in finale (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)
Kubiak said Monday he'll consider all of the options, everything from Trevor Siemian starting his 14th game this season and playing out the regular-season finale against the Oakland Raiders to rookie Paxton Lynch starting and playing it out or something in between.*
'Sunday Night Football' sees ratings boost with Christmas matchup (A.J. Perez, USA Today)
The Sunday Night Football broadcast netted a 11.2 overnight rating and a 23 share, the network announced on Monday. The rating was about a 10% improvement over last year's Week 16 game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.
Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com
Next Day Notebook: No decision yet on whether Lynch will play against Raiders (Andrew Mason)
Kubiak said he would like to play "everybody" on New Year's Day as the Broncos turn toward the 2017 season.
King Soopers Fan Gallery: at Kansas City (DenverBroncos.com)
In Christmas jammies and while celebrating the holidays, this is how Broncos Country saw the Christmas night battle against the Chiefs.
Shots of the Game: A black-and-white situation vs. Kansas City (DenverBroncos.com)
The Broncos' loss to Kansas City put an end to a franchise-record playoff streak that will end at five years