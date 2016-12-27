Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, December 27, 2016

And so before the Broncos boarded a plane home from Kansas City late Sunday, Kubiak told his players to try to clear their heads and begin to look ahead to next season. This season was lost. The finale against Oakland in Denver on New Year's Day holds little value, save for possibly another audition for rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch and other young players, should Kubiak decide to rest some veterans.*

Broncos notes: Paradis to have offseason hip surgery (Mike Klis, KUSA)

To show how dedicated Matt Paradis is toward his craft of playing center for the Denver Broncos, he knew before the season he would need surgery to repair his two hips at season's end.