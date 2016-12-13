Broncos, Briefly: Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said Monday that he will submit to the league the hit on cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to see if warrants a fine, if not more.*

Defending champion Broncos lean heavily on rookie class (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Nine first-year players made a team that is doing what executive vice president of football operations/general manager John Elway said the Broncos must -- "and that's stack those draft classes and keep our team competitive over the long term."

Broncos embracing rocky road to the playoffs (Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press)

Only three teams in the AFC have double-digit wins and Denver faces all of them to close out the season. Von Miller is asking the Broncos faithful for a little bit of, well, faith, saying, "let's not sound the alarm yet."

Ware among 8 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award finalists (Associated Press)

The winner will be announced on Feb. 4, the night before the Super Bowl, at the NFL Honors show in which The Associated Press hands out its individual player awards, including league MVP.

Broncos plan $351 million 'entertainment district,' says federal grant document (Molly Armbrister, Denver Business Journal)

The entertainment district would include "retail, commercial and residential developments," the document says in a short reference.

Marshall joins police chief at holiday event (Phil Milani)

Brandon Marshall, along with a handful of his teammates, joined Denver Police Chief Robert White for a holiday event put on by the Denver Dream Center.

Next-Day Notebook: Searching for the cause of Broncos' first-quarter woes (Andrew Mason)

No team has scored fewer points in the first quarter than the Broncos, and this remains a problem that threatens to stall any playoff push.

