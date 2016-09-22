Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, September 22, 2016

Miller wins AFC Defensive Player of Week honors for third time (Troy Renck, KMGH)

Even by Miller's standards, last Sunday stood out. He posted three sacks, stripped the ball leading to a Shane Ray touchdown and delivered a tackle for a loss.

Broncos secondary preparing to be challenged by Bengals' A.J. Green, Andy Dalton (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)

A.J. Green is a different breed of star receiver. The two-time all-pro and main attraction of the Bengals' offense rarely talks trash, or celebrates after a big catch.

Talib relives his pick-six with Sanders (KUSA)

Emmanuel Sanders and Aqib Talib relive his pick six on the Huddle

Broncos are pumping up the volume for Cincinnati (NFL.com )

Head Coach Gary Kubiak is doing whatever it takes to prepare the team for this week's road game.

Five Broncos things you should know (Andrew Mason)

With no pads and ball caps instead of helmets, the Broncos' focus as they began getting ready for the Cincinnati Bengals was more mental than physical.

That's What They Said: Marvin Lewis and Andy Dalton (Caroline Deisley)

When the Broncos meet the Bengals on Sunday, a key matchup will be Denver's revitalized offensive line's ability to establish the run vs. a Cincinnati defense that ranks last in the league in rushing yards allowed per game.

Q&A with nose tackle Williams (Ben Swanson)*

I think if I went back today I could still, after about one radiator, I could get it back together. But they hate when you mess up a radiator. *

Miller earns praise from teammates after POTW accolade (Aric DiLalla)

After practice on Wednesday, Miller got even more praise from his teammate and coach.