Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, November 3, 2016

Siemian, Ward and Watson named team captains](http://www.denverpost.com/2016/11/02/trevor-siemian-new-broncos-captains/) (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)*

Siemian, who is seven starts into his NFL career, rose from third-string quarterback to starter after the Broncos selected him in the seventh round of the 2015 draft out of Northwestern.*

Six has been a very lucky number for the Broncos defense (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)

Take a few slices out of the season, and it's easy to see that when the Broncos get an offense in second-and-long or third-and-long, the dime does some damage.

Roby joins Sanders on the Broncos Huddle (KUSA)

The AFC Defensive Player of the Week stopped by Emmanuel Sanders' show.

Broncos-Raiders rivalry reborn with teams sitting tied atop AFC West (Troy Renck, KMGH)

The kids don't know: The Broncos-Raiders rivalry used to be a thing. It was Avalanche-Red Wings. North Carolina-Duke.

Rivalry reincarnation with the Oakland Raiders is great for Denver Broncos (Woody Paige, Colorado Springs Gazette)

The Broncos and the Raiders will play for the 114th time Sunday. Thirty-three games have been decided by three or fewer points. Two others were ties. Eight have been decided in overtime by field goals.

Broncos vs. Raiders: Can Denver slow down Carr and co.? (Sports Illustrated)

Who has the upper hand in this crucial AFC West game: the Oakland Raiders' mighty offense or the Denver Broncos' shutdown defense?

