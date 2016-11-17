Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, November 17, 2016

Simmons, Parks are the future but showing immense value in the present (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)

Seven months ago, Simmons and Parks were the eighth and eighteenth safeties selected in the NFL Draft, joining a team with the league's best secondary. They knew their chances of becoming an immediate starter were almost nil.

4 Broncos Ring of Famers selected as Hall of Fame semifinalists for 2017 (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

Running back Terrell Davis, linebacker Karl Mecklenburg, and safeties Steve Atwater, John Lynch and Brian Dawkins were among the list of 26 modern-era semifinalists.

Broncos believe defense will be back to full strength after bye (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)

Since outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware fractured his right forearm just before halftime of that win over the Colts, the Broncos have been forced into some roster juggling they didn't really have to deal with in 2015, when the group finished at, or near, the top of every major defensive category on the way to a dominant postseason run.

Broncos control own destiny in AFC (Alex Hoegler, Yahoo Sports)

But this has to be somewhat exciting for the Broncos. They did win 11-straight to close out the 2012 season. They did start out 6-0 in 2013.

Thomas flashes emotion to 'make every play' (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)

People don't often get to see it. He doesn't pound his chest or search for a camera to scream into. His facial expression is often one of a guy who's checking the mailbox.

Rookie Diaries: 'Can't write it up any better' (Will Parks and Justin Simmons)

"We didn't know if we were even going to use it, but obviously we needed it at the end of the game and it paid off big time."

Mason's Power Rankings: Cowboys hit the top (Andrew Mason)

Takeaways -- of which there were four Sunday in New Orleans -- are vital to the Broncos' success equation.