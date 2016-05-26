Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, May 26, 2016

Wolfe is in the place that makes him happy (Mike Klis, 9News)*

Derek Wolfe entered this offseason with a new contract, eight sacks in his last 10 games, Super Bowl champion bragging rights and the target of heavy criticism from NFL financial experts.*

Offensive leaders will emerge with the absence of Peyton Manning (Troy Renck, Denver Post)*

Peyton Manning left the building — and left a void. While Manning's last season was his worst, his presence arguably was never more important as the Broncos marched to their first Super Bowl crown since 1998.*

Sambrailo just wants to get on the field wherever he can fit (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

No, the Denver Broncos didn't dial him up this offseason to take his temperature about a potential move from tackle to guard, but if that position change gets him on the field and in the lineup, he said Wednesday that he's all in.

Repeat performance in 2016? Broncos defense says why not (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

It's only May, the Denver Broncos are months away from games that matter and already tired of the Broncos-defense-will-take-a-step-back narrative that has trailed them since their Super Bowl 50 win.

Competition at running back a good thing says C.J. (Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press)

Booker, whom the Broncos would have considered drafting in the first round had they not moved up to select quarterback Paxton Lynch, declared recently that he's out to take somebody's job, not carry anyone's pads. That's pretty bold for a rookie, but the boast doesn't bother the Broncos.

Comprehensive Q&A with John Elway (Jason Cole, Bleacher Report)

Only Elway has had any real success, and based on his ceaseless desire to compete, he has no intention of stopping anytime soon. In five years with Elway as general manager, the Broncos have gone to the playoffs each year, made the Super Bowl twice and are now the defending champions.

Wolfe: "We have a standard here." (Sam Cowhick, BSN Denver)

Derek Wolfe has probably never been accused of being subtle. The imposing defensive lineman with a glare that could make the Hulk second guess his prospects in a fight had a message Wednesday for the newcomers to the great Denver defense.

Leadership will be developed over time, says OC Dennison (Andrew Mason)

"It's two days in. They look like they're two days in," Offensive Coordinator Rick Dennison said. "But they've got some talent. They're working together, working hard at it. Made some mistakes, learn from their mistakes and hopefully they'll get better."

Sights and observations from the second day of OTAs (Andrew Mason)

Notes from the Broncos' second day of OTAs, held on what Offensive Coordinator Rick Dennison called a "beautiful day in Colorado."

*Two more Broncos added to the NFL's Top 100 (Aric DiLalla)

As Super Bowl 50 champs, the Broncos are sure to have plenty of players on the list, and we're keeping track as they're announced every Wednesday evening on NFL Network.*