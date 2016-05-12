Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, May 12, 2016

Lynch receives words of wisdom from 2015 first round pick (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)*

But the Denver Broncos outside linebacker sought out one of his newest teammates this week -- rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch -- just to offer a nugget or two of advice about being the Broncos' top pick. The Broncos traded up five spots in the first round of this year's draft to select Lynch, at No. 26 overall, while they had traded up three spots in the first round of the 2015 draft to select Ray at 23rd overall.

Chris Harris spends the afternoon at the Colorado State Capitol (Joey Bunch, Denver Post)

Cornerback Chris Harris was believed to be the first active player to address the Colorado General Assembly, and one of the only people who is not a legislator or former legislator to address the chamber from the speaker's well, lawmakers said.

Shaq seeks to have more consistent success in 2016 (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

The opportunity came Jan. 10, 2015, when Shaquil Barrett was added to the Broncos' roster after going undrafted in 2014 and spending his first NFL season on the team's practice squad.

The window opened that day, if only slightly. But over the next eight months, Barrett took steps to ensure it wouldn't close.

Ray bulks up, ready to make the sophomore leap (Mike Klis, 9News)

It's a stronger, leaner, more mature Ray who showed up for his second season with the Broncos. About a week and a half after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, Ray headed to Florida to start intense workouts. He added about 8 pounds of muscle in the weight room and started eating healthier.

Broncos personnel built the roster on their own terms (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Through free agency and the draft, as the Denver Broncos added players to the depth chart in some places and left others alone, they haven't always done what people outside of the walls of the team's complex expected them to do.

Ray: "I set the bar high for myself last year and the bar hasn't changed." (Pat Graham, Associated Press)

On the field, his loyalty of course lies with Denver. That's why he only took a week off after the Super Bowl before returning to his workout program. He even overhauled his diet and cut out fast food to get leaner as well as quicker.

The Broncos may have the deepest outside linebacker group in the league (Sam Cowhick, BSN Denver)

The Denver Broncos were known for their explosive pass-rush ability in 2015. They led the league in sacks and terrorized opposing quarterbacks of all skill levels. The face of that rush was undoubtedly Von Miller, followed by veteran and future Hall-of-Famer DeMarcus Ware. However, starting in the preseason, undrafted second-year player, Shaquil Barrett and first-round pick, Shane Ray forced their way onto the field with impressive play. This season, just months removed from a Super Bowl victory they are both ready to continue to improve and push those around them to do the same.

Broncos sign their first rookie to a contract (Andrew Mason)

The Broncos began the process of signing their draft picks by inking their deal with seventh-round pick Riley Dixon on Wednesday morning.

Ahead of the team's trip to the White House to receive congratulations from the president, Chris Harris Jr. got a little political tune-up when he visited the Colorado State Capitol Wednesday to receive an honor on behalf of the Broncos and to speak to the general assembly on its final day of a four-month legislative session.

Ray banking on an improved diet and physique (Andrew Mason)

[Injuries] were the factors beyond his control. But Ray also learned that his study of the game and his dietary habits were not where they needed to be for long-term pro success.