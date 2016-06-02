Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, June 2, 2016

D.T. reiterates the team's calm attitude towards the quarterback competition](http://www.denverpost.com/2016/06/01/demaryius-thomas-denver-broncos-qb-competition/) (Troy Renck, Denver Post)*

But now, as he awaits starting quarterback No. 5 since the start of his NFL career, Thomas has embraced transition unlike any other in his previous six years with the Broncos.*

Elway speaks about the White House, contract negotiations (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

On Monday, John Elway will return to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., this time as the general manager of the reigning Super Bowl champions. Surely he hopes to return with fonder, healthier memories as the team celebrates its world championship with President Barack Obama.

D.T.'s visit to the White House means more than just a Super Bowl celebration (Mike Klis, 9News)

It's safe to assume no member of the Denver Broncos was more personally impacted by Barack Obama's presidential term than Demaryius Thomas.

It would be a mistake to sleep on Siemian (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

And then there's the third guy, sort of the middle-child quarterback, the guy nobody's really talking about outside of the walls of the Broncos' suburban Denver complex. The guy Kubiak says has "the pro arm" has been mentored by Peyton Manning and certainly knows the Broncos' offense as the team closes in on the end of its offseason program -- Trevor Siemian.

Broncos being cautious with Ware during OTAs (Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press)

DeMarcus Ware is being held out of OTAs as a precaution after missing five games and parts of two others with a bad back last season.

Elway recounts his first trip to the White House (Paul Klee, Colorado Springs Gazette)

"(Running back Steve) Sewell was the backup quarterback. He didn't work out very well in warmups," Elway said. "I'm lying on the table and they've got a little TV with a coat hanger stuck in as the antenna. I didn't care who won or who lost. All I cared was that Gary got up every time."

Four Broncos make this top-100 list (Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com)

4. Von Miller. The Super Bowl MVP remains the game's best pure edge rusher. He had 11 sacks during the regular season, and then had five in the postseason, including 2.5 each in both the conference title game and the Super Bowl. Sack, fumble, big play is his calling card.

Marshall's participation in OTA a commitment to teammates, coaches (Ryan Koenigsberg, BSN Denver)

It's almost unheard of for a player to join his team during OTAs without a contact but Marshall thinks it would have been more shocking if he didn't show up.

Key veterans get day off from OTAs, give young players chance to stand out (Andrew Mason)

With the entire starting "No Fly Zone" and a few other veterans receiving the day off from drills, the rest of the Broncos had a spirited practice Wednesday morning.