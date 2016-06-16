Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, June 16, 2016

If there is an if-not-now-than-when player on the Denver Broncos roster, it's wide receiver Cody Latimer. Latimer was a second-round pick in the 2014 draft, the 56th player selected, and had expectations to match.*

Broncos head into the summer with a positive attitude (Arnie Stapleton, Associated Press)

The Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos will break for summer vacation with plenty of questions still unanswered, including who will be under center when they return and whether Aqib Talib will be able to play. The biggest unknown is whether superstar Von Miller will sign a long-term deal.

Von talks playing for the Broncos in 2016 (Lindsay H. Jones, USA Today)

Von Miller has now officially missed the entire offseason program with the Denver Broncos, so now the question is: When will he rejoin his teammates.

D.T. impressed with how all three quarterbacks have been playing (Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk)

It's smart for anyone who will be catching passes to suck up to the guy who will be throwing them. When it's not known who will be throwing them, it smart to suck up to all of the candidates.

Addison joins the Broncos on the final day of OTAs (Ryan Koenigsberg, BSN Denver)

So as players who graduated in May joined the Broncos for most if not all of their OTAs and minicamp, Bralon Addison, an attendee of the University of Oregon–a school that operates on the quarter system and did not have graduation until this week—was kept from joining the Broncos until today.

Lynch bomb to Fowler one of many highlights on the final day of OTAs (Andrew Mason)

Bralon Addison's first OTA work, a deep pass from Paxton Lynch and a two-minute drill period were among the day's highlights.

Two more Broncos join the NFL's Top 100 (Aric DiLalla)

The NFL Network is counting down the league's Top 100 players, and the Broncos have their fair share of representation.