Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, July 7, 2016

The Denver Broncos have the best cornerbacks in the league. Period. We saw Talib and Harris take over in the secondary and help the Broncos become the top defense in the league, dethroning the Seahawks.*

Ranking the NFL's top 10 feuds (Kevin Seifert, ESPN)

Osweiler bolted for the Houston Texans in the earliest moments of free agency and has since skipped the Broncos' trip to the White House and their Super Bowl ring ceremony. Next stop: Monday Night Football in Week 7 on ESPN, when the Broncos and Texans will square off in Denver.

Broncos mailbag: How much should Broncos pay Miller? (Mike Klis, 9News)

The Broncos have raised their offer so that Miller would make a tad more than Suh in average annual value, but Suh still has a far better guaranteed package. As do several other NFL players. And while contract numbers are as real as reported in Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association, only the guarantee matters in NFL contracts.

Manning weighs in on Broncos contract negotiations with Miller (CBS Sports)

"I know both sides want to work it out. I know he wants to be in Denver. Denver wants him. So I think it'll work out. I'm pulling for him."

Anderson: 'I don't think there's any question we want to run the ball more' (Josh Alper, Pro Football Talk)

Denver finished 17th in the league in both rushing yards and rushing attempts during the 2015 season and it seems like a good bet that they are going to try to raise those numbers this time around.

