Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, July 28, 2016

Are you ready for this, Denver? (Robert Klemko, MMQB.com)

"We feel like we don't care if George Bush was playing quarterback—we're going to win because you can't score," says safety T.J. Ward. "You can't score, you can't win. That's our mentality.

Marlon Brown joins the Broncos (Zac Jackson, Pro Football Talk)

The one-year deal reunites Brown with Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, who coached Brown in 2014 when Kubiak was offensive coordinator of the Ravens.

Look: Broncos arrive at team headquarters (9 News)

The Broncos reported to camp on Wednesday.

Broncos look 'to be better' (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

They've heard about the team's expected slide. The Broncos don't see it that way, and the coming season will show whether such confidence has been misplaced.

*Von and the Broncos are back to normal (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Miller reported to training camp Wednesday with the rest of the team's veteran players, underwent a physical and pronounced himself "ready to go."*

* *

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

*1-on-1 with Elway: Getting back to work (Phil Milani)

Broncos TV's Phil Milani talks 1-on-1 with John Elway about the team's mindset entering training camp, the QB competition and Von Miller's contract. *

Seven things we learned as the Broncos opened camp (Andrew Mason)

Kubiak said that when practice begins Thursday, Sanchez will line up first, followed by Trevor Siemian and rookie Paxton Lynch, but that is only for Thursday.

The dawn of Von (Aric DiLalla)

He knows the expectations he's faced in the past are nothing compared to those he'll see as training camp begins and the Broncos head toward their Sept. 8 opener against Carolina. As players reported on Wednesday, though, Miller said he's ready.

Inside the Broncos media session (DenverBroncos.com)*

The Broncos opened training camp Wednesday with a media session with John Elway, Gary Kubiak, Von Miller, Demaryius Thomas and Joe Ellis. (Photos by Eric Bakke) *

Watch: Kubiak on the QB competition (Matt Boyer)*

Head coach Gary Kubiak goes one-on-one with Broncos TV's Matt Boyer to talk about the Broncos QB competition and training camp in Denver. Plus, the head coach reveals big events from his summer break. *