Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, January 19, 2017

Joseph: "I want an offense that wants to be the leader of the football team."](http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/18/vance-joseph-denver-broncos-coaching-staff/) (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)*

"That's what's important for young quarterbacks, to give them a chance to grow as much as they can so they can be productive NFL quarterbacks. Most young quarterbacks miss steps or they go through so many systems that they can never hit their peak. Our goal here is to have those two kids be the best they can be."*

Sports Authority Field dubbed NFL's greatest stadium (Zack Kelberman, CBS Sports)

All said, what Denver's 76,125 seat stadium lacks in flashiness and technology (their current structure will never allow them to host a Super Bowl), it more than makes up for in location (it is nestled between the Rocky Mountains and downtown Denver at an elevation of 5,280 feet), fan experience, and team tradition.

With Joseph, Broncos won't be lacking communication (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Beyond football reasons, Vance Joseph is the Denver Broncos coach because the team's chief football decision-maker, John Elway, believes Joseph can relate to the current generation of players and prod them to do all of the things necessary to win.

Joseph retains key members of defensive coaching staff (Troy Renck, KMGH)

To understand the significance of Vance Joseph's first coaching staff, don't look only at who the Broncos hired. Focus on who they kept.

Listen: Joseph on his new Denver gig (Peter King, MMQB)

Joseph explains why he thinks he's ready to be an NFL head coach after just one year as a coordinator in Miami. He reveals what he said to John Elway to get the job. Joseph also talks about what Wade Phillips taught him about coaching that he'll never forget.