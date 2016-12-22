Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, December 22, 2016

Sanders and Ware on the Huddle with Santa (KUSA)

A festive show this week with Emmanuel Sanders.

'Good Guy' Ware doing all he can to help Broncos make playoffs (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

It has been an odd ride at times this season for DeMarcus Ware.

Broncos have gained immense amount of respect for Siemian (NFL.com)

The young quarterback has proven himself to his teammates.

Broncos' Anderson understands team's decision to end his season (Troy Renck, KMGH)

"I need to slow down, and make sure to do everything at the right pace. I told coach I am going to 'rip up' the league next year."

Broncos’ chance of returning to the playoffs? It’s complicated (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

Gary Kubiak didn't need a spreadsheet or a lengthy list of all the "what ifs."

* *

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

Five Broncos things you should know: In a family, heated exchanges no big deal (Andrew Mason)

"It happened a lot last year. We won, so you guys [the media] didn't want to talk about that," he said.

John Lynch on Hall of Fame chances, AFC playoffs (DenverBroncos.com)

BTV's Phil Milani catches up with Broncos Ring of Famer John Lynch to talk about the team's emotional locker room and his mindset before this year's Hall of Fame class is announced.

Broncos Injury Report: Rest day for slew of veterans (Ben Swanson)

In preparation for Sunday's Week 16 game against Kansas City, the Broncos rested many of their starters while a handful of others continue to recover from injuries.