Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, August 4, 2016

ESPN NFL analyst Jackson, former Broncos star, retires from TV after 29 years (Nick Groke, Denver Post)

Tom Jackson stuck his nose in so many snaps over 14 years with the Broncos' vaunted Orange Crush defense, he could see the NFL from the inside out. He was in the middle of the game, up close to every detail. It's no wonder he lasted so long as a broadcaster.

Obama commutes life sentence of Thomas' grandmother (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was informed Wednesday that President Barack Obama has commuted the life sentence of Thomas' grandmother.

Bronco notes: Schofield featured in changing of the guard (Mike Klis, KUSA)

"A lot of jumping through hoops as coaches trying to get practice going today," Kubiak said. "What an opportunity for both of them. That's what you have to be able to do in this business. You have to be able to do a lot of things when you get the chance."

Broncos' Davis and Roby willing and ready for expanded roles (Sam Cowhick, BSNDenver.com)

Somehow, two experienced players have mixed into the defense that turned heads across the nation by nearly ripping them off of their opponents. Bradley Roby, a budding star, and Todd Davis, the team's clear answer for Trevathan's departure have already looked the part at training camp and are ready for the responsibility that comes with starting on such a notable defense.

4 Denver Broncos ranked among top 5 in positions in Madden NFL 17 (Joe Nguyen, Denver Post)

Linebackers Von Miller and Brandon Marshall, safety T.J. Ward and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. were among the best at their positions, according to Electronic Arts.

* *

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

WATCH: Broncos QB competition stays upbeat after day off (DenverBroncos.com)*

Quarterbacks Mark Sanchez, Paxton Lynch, and Trevor Siemian discuss how they responded in practice after a day off on Tuesday. *

Broncos Training Camp Day 7 Takeaways: Updating the quarterback competition (Andrew Mason, DenverBroncos.com)

"I don't think anybody has taken off and done anything," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said. "I think they've all done what they did in the offseason. They all continue to do it. We'll just going here. We'll start playing some people and playing some games. We're going to find out."