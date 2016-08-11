Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, August 11, 2016

The Five Goals for tonight's showdown (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)NFL reporter Nicki Jhabvala presents five things to watch as the Broncos face the Bears in their preseason opener.

Broncos, Rams head preseason watchability rankings (Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com)*This entire Broncos quarterback situation is unprecedented. The 2001 Ravens are the only other defending champions to replace their top two quarterbacks, but they didn't hold an open competition in camp. *

Broncos at Bears: What to watch for (Ken Pomponio, BSN Denver)Veterans Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware and Aqib Talib will be held out Thursday night, giving Wade Phillips' defensive depth an opportunity to step in and shine.

Quarterback search highlights Broncos' preseason opener in Chicago (Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com)The players get their first game-day chance to make a case for roster decisions the Denver Broncos will soon make, most notably at quarterback.

*

Check out what's on DenverBroncos.com:

Watch: One-on-one with John Lynch (Phil Milani)

John Lynch talks 1-on-1 with Broncos TV about the QB competition and expectations for the team's young safeties, the night before he joins the 9News broadcast team for the preseason opener.

Hotel report with Simmons (Matt Boyer)*

Broncos TV's Matt Boyer catches up with Justin Simmons at the team hotel in Chicago to talk about Simmons' first game as a pro, and what he thought of his first professional flight to a road city. *

Photos: On the Road to Chicago (DenverBroncos.com)*

The Broncos traveled to Chicago on Wednesday ahead of their opening preseason game on Thursday against the Bears. *