Broncos, Briefly: Sunday, January 8, 2017

Broncos interview Dave Toub, Kyle Shanahan for head coach, await meeting with Vance Joseph (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

The Broncos' search for head coach No. 16 began in earnest Friday morning inside a Kansas City hotel.

Mastermind II: Broncos interview Kyle Shanahan (Mike Klis, KUSA)

Regardless of whether they hire Kyle Shanahan as their next head coach, here's hoping the Denver Broncos paid attention during his interview Saturday morning to get ideas on how to run an offense.

Elway says Shanahan is 'bright coach with great future' after interviewing him (Troy Renck, KMGH)

Kyle Shanahan once served as a Broncos ball boy in the city where his father, Mike, won the franchise's first two Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998. The idea of following in his famous dad's footsteps has not swayed Kyle. He is aiming to land the Broncos' job, according to NFL sources, even as he has interviews scheduled with the Rams (Saturday), Jaguars and 49ers.

30 years ago, Broncos' Elway led a drive that became The Drive (David Ramsey, Colorado Springs Gazette)

The defining began 30 years ago, on Jan. 11, 1987, when Elway led the Denver Broncos on a last-minute drive against Cleveland in the AFC title game. That drive became The Drive and started Elway's evolution from a promising, if flawed, quarterback into the face of a franchise, and a state.

How missing the playoffs in 2016 “actually might benefit” the Broncos in 2017 (Zac Stevens, BSN Denver)

Last year, the Broncos' played in what was tied with Super Bowl XLIV as the latest—in terms of calendar date—Super Bowl ever (Feb. 7). This year, they barely cracked the new year with their final game on January 1. That's an additional 37 days of rest that the Broncos will have in the 2017 offseason compared to the 2016 offseason.

