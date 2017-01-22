Broncos, Briefly: Sunday, January 22, 2017

**[
Broncos' Harris, Miller in 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown](http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/21/broncos-chris-harris-von-miller-2017-pro-bowl-skills-showdown/) (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)*
The showdown, held Jan. 26 in Orlando (5 p.m. MT, ESPN) ahead of the Pro Bowl, pits players from the AFC and NFC in a series of competitions, including the "Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball." Among the others: a "Power Relay Challenge," with four team members competing in a timed relay race; "Precision Passing," in which two players from each team try to hit moving targets; and "Best Hands," where quarterback-receiver duos from each team try to complete as many passes in an allotted time.*
Broncos have big to-do list to repair offense (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)
Well, as it stands, "that" covers a lot of ground. Because while the Broncos believe Siemian flashed upper-tier play at times -- most notably a 312-yard, four-touchdown day in Cincinnati and a 368-yard, three-touchdown day against the Chiefs -- things were never right overall on offense.
Examining the Broncos’ options in the first round of the draft: Defense (Andrew Simone, BSN Denver)
After looking at options to improve the Denver Broncos offense, a pressing need for the team in the offseason. It's time to look at the defense, the side of the ball that executive vice president of football operations/general manager John Elway has selected with his first pick in all but one year, Paxton Lynch in last year's draft.*
Broncos’ Lynch expecting offensive changes, eager for Year 2 (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)
Lynch, the 6-foot-7 quarterback general manager John Elway traded up to nab at No. 26 in last year's draft, had just begun to feel comfortable with Kubiak's complex offense that required six-inch binders to explain in full. While he may not have to start completely anew, more changes are all but guaranteed.
NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock came away impressed with the tight end talent at the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg this week, and can't recall a stronger group of tight ends than the one forthcoming in the draft.
2015 AFC Championship: Broncos' defense holds on (NFL.com)
Relive the wild ending of the Broncos victory over the Patriots in the 2015 AFC Championship.
'Sound FX': 2015 AFC Championship (NFL.com)
Listen to the players who were wired for sound during the Broncos' victory over the New England Patriots in the 2015 AFC Championship.
