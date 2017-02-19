Broncos, Briefly: Sunday, February 19, 2017

](http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/18/broncos-meeting-earl-mitchell/)**

Chad Reuter’s 4-round mock draft (Chad Reuter, NFL)

Take a look at who Chad Reuter thinks the Broncos should select with the 20th pick in the first round.

Broncos to meet with free-agent DT Earl Mitchell, per report (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)

The interest on behalf of the Broncos makes sense, not only for need at the position but because of Mitchell's experience with Denver's coaching staff. Mitchell was with Vance Joseph and defensive line coach Bill Kollar in Houston and was reunited with Joseph again in Miami last season, when Joseph was the Dolphins' defensive coordinator.

Broncos will wear a comfortable cap into the new league year (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)

"We feel like we're going to be in a position to do some things to help our football team," is how executive vice president of football operations/general manager John Elway put it. "We don't think we're that far from competing for world championships."