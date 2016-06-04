Broncos, Briefly: Saturday, June 4, 2016

**[
Kubiak describes QB position as open competition](http://www.denverpost.com/2016/06/03/renck-gary-kubiaks-latest-magic-trick-turn-3-quarterbacks-into-1-right-answer/) (Troy Renck, Denver Post)*
Everyone who watches the NFL, or at least knows what the abbreviation stands for, knows of the Broncos. They are the defending champions with the league's gnarliest defense. They stand alone. And remain lonely, lacking supporters for their title defense because of uncertainty at quarterback.*
Marshall says defensive leaders won't allow a lethargic start to 2016 (Troy Renck, Denver Post)
Three months later, they remain restless. The Broncos enjoyed the spoils of their championship but face the prediction that a repeat will be spoiled by a market correction.
Season predictions and much more in Klis' mailbag (Mike Klis, 9News)
An underrated preseason battle will come at slot receiver. Jordan Norwood was the slot man last year and he's back on a one-year deal. Norwood is also the team's best punt returner.
Players from all 32 teams with the most to prove in 2016 (Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com)
As NFL teams wrap up OTAs and then minicamps in the next two weeks, it's time to take a look at the players on the spot for all 32 teams. These are players who fans, media members and their own teammates and coaches will be focusing on as they head to training camp this summer.
OTA Week 2 roundup from around the league (Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com)
Broncos coach Gary Kubiak has called his quarterback position a three-way battle between Mark Sanchez, rookie Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian. They are splitting reps evenly and that doesn't figure to change soon. Sanchez is logically the heavy favorite and Siemian figures to be a heavy underdog. But people smarter than me, from Kubiak to cornerback Chris Harris to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, insist that Siemian has a chance. That's an upset in itself.*
Watson strives to give back the gift of education to his hometown (Ben Swanson)
Linebacker Dekoda Watson will soon head back to his hometown in South Carolina, continuing to make an impact on the youth through fitness and education.
Elway finishes as second place amateur at Colorado Senior Open (Caroline Deisley)
Broncos Executive Vice President and General Manager John Elway wrapped up the final round at the Colorado Senior Open finishing tied for 29th overall and tied for second among amateurs.